Hawaii legislators adjourn 2021 session, citing progress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii legislators adjourn 2021 session, citing progress

  • By Dan Nakaso and Sophie Cocke dnakaso@staradvertiser.com scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

State legislators Thursday wrapped up an economically challenging session that they say changed the way government operates by restructuring the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s funding, diverting $100 million from special funds into the general fund and paving the way for tourists to pay more fees rather than raising taxes on residents. Read more

