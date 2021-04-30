comscore Bottom of University of Hawaii’s lineup is just fine with Bree Some taking the last spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bottom of University of Hawaii’s lineup is just fine with Bree Some taking the last spot

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii outfielder Bree Soma (2) slid into third base during the fifth inning of an NCAA Hawaii Invitational game between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine and Portland State Vikings played on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Bree Soma broke out in a big way against UC Santa Barbara earlier this season after a career filled with injuries after a standout time with Maryknoll.

The joy was unmistakable. Bree Soma’s left-handed swing had connected the barrel to a pitch tailing away from her, sending the ball sailing to the left-center gap. Read more

