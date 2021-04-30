comscore Wahine advance in BWC tennis tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wahine advance in BWC tennis tournament

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Fifth-seeded Hawaii advanced to the semifinals of the Big West women’s tennis tournament with a 4-1 win over fourth-seeded UC Davis on Thursday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

University of Hawaii calls on Tyler Dyball and Cameron Hagan to close season

