Advocacy from Miss Hawaii USA, coalition pushes Juneteenth bill ahead

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / JAN. 2 Despite support for a measure designating Juneteenth as an official state holiday, Miss Hawaii USA Samantha Neyland said she and her coalition faced pushback from “people who said that racism doesn’t exist in Hawaii.” Neyland speaks at the Honolulu City Council swearing-in ceremony.

Samantha Neyland, the first Black Miss Hawaii USA, spent 10 months advocating for Juneteenth to be officially recognized in Hawaii. Read more

