comscore Kauai Island Utility Cooperative retires $1.1M in patronage capital | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative retires $1.1M in patronage capital

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative will begin issuing $1.1 million in 2020 patronage capital retirement bill credits to cooperative members this month. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police release recording of 911 call that preceded fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni

Scroll Up