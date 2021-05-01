comscore Mayor, City Council members waiver on Honolulu’s rail line continuing to Ala Moana Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor, City Council members waiver on Honolulu’s rail line continuing to Ala Moana Center

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

  • Star-Advertiser

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 18 Construction of the rail line has reached the Kalihi Bus Center on Middle Street. This segment of the rail is heading downtown toward Dillingham Boulevard.

The city’s long-troubled rail project’s final destination at Ala Moana Center is being reconsidered as officials struggle to plug the $3.5 billion budget hole required to complete the transit system. Read more

