Plan to relocate kiwikiu to mainland draws criticism from Hawaii biologist

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • COURTESY JESS LOEFFLER University of Hawaii at Hilo graduate student Bret Nainoa Mossman has created an online petition on Change.org to try to protect the kiwikiu, also known as the Maui parrotbill, from extinction.

    University of Hawaii at Hilo graduate student Bret Nainoa Mossman has created an online petition on Change.org to try to protect the kiwikiu, also known as the Maui parrotbill, from extinction.

State and federal conservation officials are moving forward with a plan to capture up to 30 critically endangered kiwikiu and then ship them to the mainland in a move to prevent the rapidly declining native forest bird, also known as the Maui parrotbill, from going extinct. Read more

