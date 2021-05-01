comscore Iffy calls add to Hawaii baseball team’s woes on road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Iffy calls add to Hawaii baseball team’s woes on road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.

Cal State Fullerton outlasted Hawaii 5-4 in a Big West baseball game that was spiced with two controversial calls at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Synergy a big part of Rainbows’ game plan in Big West play
Next Story
Television and radio - May 1, 2021

Scroll Up