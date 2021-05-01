Iffy calls add to Hawaii baseball team’s woes on road

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cal State Fullerton outlasted Hawaii 5-4 in a Big West baseball game that was spiced with two controversial calls at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif. Read more

J.J. Cruz opened the 11th inning with a triple to right-center, then scored two outs later when Jake Harvey’s bouncer found its way between third baseman Stone Miyao and shortstop Kole Kaler for the walk-off single.

By winning the opener of the four-game series, the Titans (18-18, 11-6 Big West) spoiled a sparkling outing from UH starter Aaron Davenport and ended reliever Tyler Dyball’s bid for a fourth consecutive save.

The Rainbow Warriors (20-15, 12-13) scored three first-inning runs against Tanner Bibee, a top pitching prospect, and then added a run in the top of the ninth to lead 4-2.

But with one out in the Fullerton ninth, Dyball’s breaking pitch was ruled to have grazed left-handed hitter Brendan Bobo’s front arm, although streaming video showed otherwise. Cruz’s chopper up the middle was fielded by Kaler, who flipped the ball to second baseman Aaron Ujimori for the apparent forceout at second. But the umpire ruled Bobo was safe.

“Steve Corvi is a really good umpire, but a phantom hit by pitch in that situation was hard to believe,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “And then the play at second … I think he thought Kole was going to (throw) to first. I thought it was a horrible call.”

Then Jason Brandow ripped an opposite-field drive to right for a two-run single to tie it at 4. Dyball eventually worked out of an ensuing bases-loaded jam to send the game into extra innings.

“It was mistake-free baseball and two mistakes by the officials ended up turning the game upside down,” Trapasso said. “That’s a shame. That’s a complete shame. … The truth is you have to overcome it and make outs. But you shouldn’t have to overcome it at this level. That’s the shame.”

In the 10th and 11th innings, the ’Bows’ leadoff hitter reached based and advanced to third. Both times, the runner was stranded.

In the Fullerton 11th, Cruz also appeared to be stranded following his triple. Dyball induced a lineout and then struck out Deylan Pigford. But Dyball’s 2-2 pitch to Harvey was ruled to be a skosh inside.

“I thought we had the third out,” Trapasso said. “Carvi said it was just off the plate a tiny bit. Steve’s a good umpire. He has a really good, consistent zone. I never get bothered by balls and strikes by him.”

Harvey hit Dyball’s next pitch for the game-winner.

“Again, we have to take care of business after the circus they turned the ninth inning into,” Trapasso said. “But that’s baseball. I could not be more proud of our guys. We just played at a high level, and we need to continue to do that.”

Davenport was pulled with two outs in the seventh after recording his 10th strikeout. He allowed seven hits, but walked none. “He wanted to keep going, and he was as strong as ever,” Trapasso said of Davenport, who reached his 120-pitch limit. “He was at (122). Once you get around 120 pitches, that’s enough. This guy has a (pro) career ahead of him.”