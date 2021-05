Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Our Friend Hedgehog: The Story of Us”

By Lauren Castillo

A cast of woodland creatures and a young girl have an adventure. Fans of Winnie-the-Pooh will enjoy this charming read-aloud tale.

Ages 5-9

“We Are Not Free”

By Traci Chee

For 14-year-old artist Minoru, her two brothers, her friends and the other members of the Japanese American community in southern California, the three months since the attack on Pearl Harbor have become a nightmare. They have been attacked, spat on and abused with no way to retaliate — and now things are about to get worse. Their lives will be forever changed by the mass incarcerations in camps. The novel is a 2021 Honor Book for the Michael L. Printz Award.

Ages 13 and up