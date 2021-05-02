comscore On the Scene with author and retired Coast Guard Capt. Steven J. Craig | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

On the Scene with author and retired Coast Guard Capt. Steven J. Craig

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY STEVEN J. CRAIG Steven J. Craig will hold in-person presentations and book signings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Village Books & Music store by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i.

    COURTESY STEVEN J. CRAIG

    Steven J. Craig will hold in-person presentations and book signings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Village Books & Music store by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i.

  • COURTESY STEVEN J. CRAIG Steven J. Craig will hold in-person presentations and book signings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Village Books & Music store by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i.

    COURTESY STEVEN J. CRAIG

    Steven J. Craig will hold in-person presentations and book signings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Village Books & Music store by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i.

Author and retired Coast Guard Capt. Steven J. Craig grew up in eastern Oregon. His father had served in an Army M.A.S.H. unit in South Korea during the Korean War, but America was mired in the Vietnam War when Craig came of age for military service; his father suggested the Coast Guard might be a better choice. Read more

Previous Story
Vanessa Lachey to star in CBS’ ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ spinoff

Scroll Up