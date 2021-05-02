An $83.8 million program could help Hawaii residents who lost homes in 2018 Kilauea eruption
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:58 p.m.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Leilani Estates resident Robert Golden, 77, scanned the bleak lavascape surrounding the still-smoldering Fissure 8, now officially renamed Ahu‘aila‘au.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Libbie Kaahu-Evans, left, and Dolores Nakamoto, once neighbors in Leilani Estates before abandoning their homes to the May 2018 eruption, now share a rental in Hawaiian Paradise Park, where they chatted in the carport Thursday.
COURTESY MATTHIAS MOYLAN
A fire-resistant foundation helped save a home in Pohoiki after lava overran the macadamia nut farm owned by Matthias Moylan’s grandparents. They have since relocated to Waiakea near Hilo.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Howard Konanui, 66, stood in front of his former home on Moku Street on Wednesday as he described the sights and sounds of the eruption that began May 3, 2018.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Three years after the 2018 Lower Puna eruption, steam and sulfurous gases continue to emanate from Leilani Estates. A sign seen Thursday attests to the disasters that have struck the region in recent years.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fissure 8 in Leilani Estates, recently renamed Ahu‘aila‘au, generated 260-foot-high fountains and produced two-thirds of the lava that flowed seaward over the course of the 2018 eruption in Lower Puna.
TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Lava burned a swath of destruction through the lower section of the rural subdivision, claiming numerous properties in 2018.