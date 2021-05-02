comscore University of Hawaii campus facility will be ready for Rainbow Warrior football in August | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii campus facility will be ready for Rainbow Warrior football in August

  By Stephen Tsai
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
With parts from Asia and across the mainland that still needed to be pieced together here, University of Hawaii athletic director David Matlin expressed confidence that work will be completed by mid-to-late August for Division I football games to be played on the Manoa campus this coming season. Read more

