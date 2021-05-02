comscore Hawaii union workers battle pandemic slump, mark International Workers’ Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii union workers battle pandemic slump, mark International Workers' Day

  Hundreds gathered to celebrate International Workers' Day in Kalihi.

  Union members chanted and walked toward Kamehameha IV Road during a rally on Saturday in Kalihi.

Hundreds of Hawaii labor union members and supporters marched through Kalihi Valley Saturday to celebrate International Workers’ Day, which comes as many of Hawaii’s pandemic-affected workers still haven’t returned to work and others are fighting new job cuts. Read more

