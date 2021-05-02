Unique affordable-housing program allows Department of Hawaiian Home Lands tenants to buy rentals
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS
A rendering for the master-planned Villages of La‘i ‘Opua community in Kealakehe on the Big Island showcases the houses currently under construction.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree