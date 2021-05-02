comscore David Shapiro: Administrations change, but never Honolulu rail authority’s malfeasance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Administrations change, but never Honolulu rail authority’s malfeasance

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Colleen Hanabusa announces her candidacy for the Honolulu mayoral race and opens her campaign headquarters in Kalihi on Feb. 29, 2020.

Any hope the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is changing its degenerate ways was diminished by news that the flat-broke rail agency had awarded a consultancy worth up to $924,000 over three years to Colleen Hanabusa, former U.S. congresswoman, state Senate president and ultimate political insider. Read more

