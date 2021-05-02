comscore Hawaii unleashes power pitching, hitting in sweep of Cal State Fullerton | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii unleashes power pitching, hitting in sweep of Cal State Fullerton

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With power pitching and hitting, the Hawaii baseball team surged to Saturday’s 4-1 and 16-8 sweep of Cal State Fullerton at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif. Read more

Scoreboard

