Hawaii unleashes power pitching, hitting in sweep of Cal State Fullerton

With power pitching and hitting, the Hawaii baseball team surged to Saturday’s 4-1 and 16-8 sweep of Cal State Fullerton at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif.

Right-hander Cade Halemanu allowed one run in 82⁄3 innings to boost the Rainbow Warriors in the opener, and designated hitter Dustin Demeter smacked two home runs and drove in six runs in the doubleheader’s second game. The outcomes lifted the ’Bows to 22-15 overall and 14-13 in the Big West. The Titans are 18-20 and 11-8. Today’s finale of the four-game series begins at 10 a.m.

The ’Bows channeled Friday’s frustration — in which they believed three controversial calls factored in an 11-inning loss — into Saturday’s production.

“We played with a chip on our shoulder today,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “We felt like we should have won that game (Friday) night. We’ve played at a high level for a couple weeks. We played at a high level today in every phase.”

In the doubleheader’s first game, first baseman Alex Baeza and third baseman Stone Miyao drove in second-inning runs. That was enough of a cushion for Halemanu, who continued his pitching ascent. Halemanu struck out 10, and threw strikes or induced contact on 84 of 123 pitches. There was a stretch where he retired 15 in a row.

“It’s as good as he’s thrown,” Trapasso said of Halemanu. “He’s had some good games of late in particular. We’d seen this coming where the velocity was starting to spike over the last month. He made a little adjustment. (The fastball) was pretty electric. It was elite stuff out there. It was touching 96 (mph). He was on the attack from the first pitch and everything was working for him. After (Friday) night’s disappointment, it was big for him to come out and take control immediately, and he did that.”

Demeter set the second game’s tone with a solo blast over the wall in right-center. He added an RBI single in the third, a three-run double in a six-run fourth, and a towering solo homer in the ninth. Demeter produced five of his six RBIs with two outs. In all, the ’Bows drove in 11 runs with two outs.

Demeter missed 13 games because of a foot injury. In the 11 games since his return, he is hitting 19-for-45 (.422) with five homers and 19 RBIs.

Shortstop Kole Kaler and freshman outfielder Safea Villaruz-Mauai also contributed four hits. Center fielder Adam Fogel had three hits, and catcher Nainoa Cardinez drove in three runs. Trapasso has had to be creative to find at-bats for Villaruz-Mauai. Baeza is a superior first baseman, the outfield already is deep, and Demeter is expected to remain as DH for a while.

“As a freshman, Safea has a very high ceiling,” Trapasso said. “His best baseball is ahead of him. He’s putting together some really mature at-bats for a freshman. I think the sky’s the limit for him.”