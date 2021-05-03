comscore Column: Help U.S. vets reunite with their children stranded abroad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Help U.S. vets reunite with their children stranded abroad

  • By Christopher M. Lapinig
  • Today

Two years ago, Christina Waid, a 31-year-old resident of Kailua, received shocking news from across the Pacific Ocean. Waid and her family discovered that she had an older sister in the Philippines who had been searching for them her entire life. Read more

