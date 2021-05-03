comscore Off the News: Rent, utility relief now available | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Rent, utility relief now available

Ready, set, apply! At 2 p.m. today, the city is reopening its Rental and Utility Relief Program portal, to help eligible Oahu residents struggling to pay their bills. Applicants’ household income is limited at 50% of annual median income (for a family of four, up to $62,950 annually). Read more

