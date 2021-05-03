Demand for car rentals, services still high

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tom Pirog, left, manager of Lucky Owl Car Rental in Mapunapuna, and company owner Sava Mankovskiy run the business out a small industrial lot not far from the airport. The company has been turning away over 100 customers a day since spring break started in February.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cruzin Hawaii has seen more demand for its rental mopeds, scooters and motorcycles since spring break
as tourists look for any mode of transportation they can get. Nichole Pike and husband Roger check out a Harley-Davidson rental at Cruzin Hawaii.