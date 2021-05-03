comscore Lower Puna residents are frustrated by the wait for road repairs and boat ramp access | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lower Puna residents are frustrated by the wait for road repairs and boat ramp access

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / 2018 Damage to the road leading to Isaac Hale Beach Park and the Pohoiki Boat Ramp have made it difficult for residents to travel to the area.

    COURTESY U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / 2018

    Damage to the road leading to Isaac Hale Beach Park and the Pohoiki Boat Ramp have made it difficult for residents to travel to the area.

  • RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Residents continue to wait for construction on roads to begin to create access to areas such as Isaac Hale Park and the still-damaged Pohoiki Boat Ramp. A road is closed off by lava from the 2018 eruption in the Leilani Estates neighborhood in Pahoa.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Residents continue to wait for construction on roads to begin to create access to areas such as Isaac Hale Park and the still-damaged Pohoiki Boat Ramp. A road is closed off by lava from the 2018 eruption in the Leilani Estates neighborhood in Pahoa.

It’s been three long years since the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Lower Puna, and Leah Gouker is frustrated. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 22 – March 26, 2021

Scroll Up