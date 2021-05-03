Oahu’s international visitor market isn’t expected to fully recover until 2024
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
John DeFries
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Travel demand for Hawaii is up from the U.S. market, but the visitor industry will not make a full recovery until international travelers are back. Hawaii HIS Corp.’s Lealea Lounge at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center remains closed.