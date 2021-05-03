comscore Oahu’s international visitor market isn’t expected to fully recover until 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu’s international visitor market isn’t expected to fully recover until 2024

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Travel demand for Hawaii is up from the U.S. market, but the visitor industry will not make a full recovery until international travelers are back. Hawaii HIS Corp.’s Lealea Lounge at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center remains closed.

    Travel demand for Hawaii is up from the U.S. market, but the visitor industry will not make a full recovery until international travelers are back. Hawaii HIS Corp.’s Lealea Lounge at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center remains closed.

Hawaii’s visitor industry cannot make a full recovery until international visitors, which make up nearly half of Oahu’s tourism market, return. Read more

