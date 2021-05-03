Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: April 23 to 29, 2021 Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, April 23-29 >> Natra Hailu Aga and Joseph John Bartels >> Davin Takao Mun Keong Keleka Akagi and Kirstie Mariko Keli Saito >> Serena Emily Berg and Stephen Philip Hinds >> Grant Christopher Collins and Bailey June Todd >> Vincenzo Conte and Kathleen Octubre Fugaban >> Kimberly Wanda Dehlinger and David Edward Winpisinger Jr. >> Larry William Derosier and Mercedes Kame’yo Dake >> Camilo Fernando Espinel and William Joel Kitchen >> Kenneth Alonzo Eubanks and Tamara Isabel Neubia >> William Christopher Deion Gruetter and Angelina Maleka-Fai Salanoa-Sagapolu >> William Edward Hendon and Claudia Maria Garcia >> Moses Apolinario Judson Hert and Gail Nohealani Barber >> Alma In Duk Kangas and Christopher William Dunlap >> Travis Michael Larson and Kristina Nicole Wainwright >> Chaunte Nohelani Lepage and Christian Colaso Villalobos >> Allison Arletta Levesque and Joshua Daniel Scott >> Heidy Nathalie Lopez Soberanis and Travis Graham Freeman >> Daniel Lewis Rhoads and Arlene Castro Zelaya >> Crystal Ann Seago and Adam Akira Nettleton >> Brandon Wade Simmons and Patricia Paula Baque Donato >> Cassandra Anne Springer and Daniel Louis Dowker >> Daralyn Uilani Strong and Joshua Keone Kaahu >> Austen Barclay van Tassell and Olivia Ann Spurlock >> Wei Xu and Zhanqi Liu BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, April 23-29 >> Heaven Makayla Aguillon Cantere >> Ana Kapuahilehuaaiwaiwamaikahikinai’ola’a Akaka >> Isla Jane Brower >> Mario Chan Cruz Zhang >> Kailani Ly Dias >> Indigo Mahina Dispoto-Moorhead >> Elijah Jimmel Dumas >> Brian Louis Goetz >> Kaikala Kealii Grace >> Louis Henry Grone VI >> Kealaulaokeao Ku’uleilehuaonapalihauliulionakoolau Hendricksen >> Iokua Kimo Mahane Pine Kamahalohanuilai >> Emiko Ululani Tepuanene Kapule-Rosa >> Gia Jream Kau’ilani Leong >> Dylan Kazuyuki Loo >> Kuha’o Amaziah Hokunohoaupuni Mayural >> Jade Elizabeth Mchugh >> Miya Sophia Sueme Moribe >> Amelia Mei-Ling Laielohelohe Parvizimotlagh >> Jaxon Rafael Poe >> Paris Lashawn Sanders >> Monroe Linh Ly Scheiding >> Isla Jade Shumbo >> Billie-Mae Ke’alaonaonaonapuamelia St. Onge >> Caio Jose Kamali’i O’Kalani Kamaho’i Taipin >> Luke Haruto Takaezu >> Skye Haruka Takaezu >> Brody David Toshio Tanoue >> Yukino Weiss Montero Tiano >> Raiden Jace Zablan Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 22 – March 26, 2021