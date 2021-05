Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In state-of-the-heart performances, designated hitter Dustin Demeter and right-handed pitcher Logan Pouelsen delivered Hawaii to Sunday’s 8-2 victory over Cal State Fullerton at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif. Read more

In state-of-the-heart performances, designated hitter Dustin Demeter and right-handed pitcher Logan Pouelsen delivered Hawaii to Sunday’s 8-2 victory over Cal State Fullerton at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif.

For the second game in a row, Demeter pounded out four hits and drove in six runs. He also smacked his fifth homer of the season and third of this four-game series. Pouelsen threw the Rainbow Warriors’ first complete game of the season.

The ’Bows rebounded from the series opener when they believed three controversial calls factored in an 11-inning loss. “It definitely lit a fire under us,” Demeter said. We felt we got robbed of that first win, and we weren’t going to lose. I don’t know how else to describe it. Losing wasn’t an option. We did everything we had to do.”

The ’Bows swept Saturday’s doubleheader and sealed the series with a 12-hit outburst on Sunday. Demeter, who went 4-for-5, singled in the first inning, hit a run-scoring double in the third, pulled a two-run homer to right in the fifth and doubled home three runs in a four-run sixth.

“I was seeing it good this weekend,” Demeter said. “It was a lot of fun.”

For the series, Demeter was 11-for-19 (.579) with five runs, 14 RBIs and three homers.

“The big thing for me is I just want to drive in runs,” Demeter said. “That’s my job on the team.”

Demeter has been on a roll since returning to the lineup after missing 13 games because of a foot injury. While he is not ready to play third, he has embraced his role as the designated hitter. “He’s healthy, fresh and locked in,” Trapasso said. “It helps when you’re healthy.”

Poeulsen also appears fit after struggling as a starting pitcher earlier in the season. For the second Sunday in a row, Pouelsen did not allow a walk. On Sunday, Pouelsen surrendered seven hits, but struck out eight. He threw strikes or pitched to contact on 78 of 107 pitches, and induced 11 ground outs. Trapasso said Pouelsen was consistently throwing between 90 and 92 mph, and was hitting 91 in the ninth inning.

Trapasso said Pouelsen reduced his repertoire to fastballs and sliders, with the occasional changeup. “Once we were able to score and started separating ourselves, he’s just the guy you want out there because he’s going to challenge hitters and throw the ball in there,” Trapasso said.

The ’Bows committed two errors and issued two non-intentional walks in 38 innings this series. “We’ve been playing at a high level the last couple weeks,” said Trapasso, whose ’Bows have won seven of eight. “We have to keep it going.”

The ’Bows, who return to Honolulu today, have a bye this weekend. They go back to the mainland the following weekend to play Cal State Northridge. Trapasso said he is hopeful the break will be helpful to first baseman Alex Baeza and outfielder Scotty Scott. Baeza departed in the first inning after appearing to aggravate a hamstring running to first. Scott left in the eighth after experiencing discomfort in his elbow.

The ’Bows probably will be without catcher Tyler Murray, who was ejected in the seventh, for the opener of the CSUN series. With Murray on first, Scott was struck by an inside pitch. Home plate umpire Steve Corvi initially ruled Scott was not hit. Umpire Steve Mattingly overheard Murray making a comment to first base coach Kila Ka‘aihue. Despite Corvi reversing his call and awarding Scott first base, Mattingly ejected Murray. An ejection carries a suspension for the next game. Murray “shouldn’t have said it, and he’s paying for it,” Trapasso said. “I do think everybody was a little on edge, including the umpires.”