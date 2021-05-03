Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii surfers advance at Margaret River By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! All four Hawaii surfers advanced past the seeding round of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro at Margaret River, Australia, on Sunday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. All four Hawaii surfers advanced past the seeding round of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro at Margaret River, Australia, on Sunday. With the women’s seeding round kicking off the competition, current World No. 1 and four-time WSL champion Carissa Moore set the standard with a strong 8.33 score out of a possible 10. Moore ran away with the victory in her heat with a score of 13.66. On the men’s side, Seth Moniz opened the round with a victory in his heat, scoring 11.43 to advance to the next round The star of the seeding rounds was John John Florence. A two-time WSL Champion, Florence announced his return to Western Australia by scoring a perfect 10, threading a long, deep barrel before coming out and finishing the ride with a solid close-out turn. Florence, who has won two Margaret River event titles, scored a men’s division-high 17.50 in the seeding round. Malia Manuel was the only Hawaii surfer to lose in the seeding rounds, but she punched her ticket through to the round of 16 with a victory in the elimination round. Manuel topped her elimination heat with a two-surf score of 11.57. Previous Story UH’s hot-hitting Demeter drives in 6 runs again as Rainbows beat Fullerton