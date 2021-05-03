Hawaii surfers advance at Margaret River

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All four Hawaii surfers advanced past the seeding round of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro at Margaret River, Australia, on Sunday.

With the women’s seeding round kicking off the competition, current World No. 1 and four-time WSL champion Carissa Moore set the standard with a strong 8.33 score out of a possible 10. Moore ran away with the victory in her heat with a score of 13.66.

On the men’s side, Seth Moniz opened the round with a victory in his heat, scoring 11.43 to advance to the next round

The star of the seeding rounds was John John Florence. A two-time WSL Champion, Florence announced his return to Western Australia by scoring a perfect 10, threading a long, deep barrel before coming out and finishing the ride with a solid close-out turn. Florence, who has won two Margaret River event titles, scored a men’s division-high 17.50 in the seeding round.

Malia Manuel was the only Hawaii surfer to lose in the seeding rounds, but she punched her ticket through to the round of 16 with a victory in the elimination round. Manuel topped her elimination heat with a two-surf score of 11.57.