By Request: Projects to impress Mom, even for tiny fingers
By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 5:10 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The tools: A flower nail, kind of like a giant thumbtack, is your base. You’ll also need a piping bag fitted with a petal piping tip (that’s a tip with a slit that squeezes out wide, flat ribbons). Squeeze a dab of frosting onto the nail and stick a square of parchment on top. For minimal investment, plastic tips that screw onto pre-filled bags of frosting can be found in supermarkets. In place of the nail, I’ve had luck with an upended shot glass.
The base: Squeezing straight down, form a slim mound of frosting about 1 inch high. It will spread out a little as you proceed. Next, holding the tip at a slight angle, squeeze a ribbon of frosting around the tip of your base. This will be the center of your blossom.
The petals: Squeeze out a petal that goes a third of the way around your base. Shape the petal by turning the tip up and down like a wave while turning the nail to rotate the base. Make two more petals, each overlapping the one before. Create a second layer of five more overlapping petals outside the first layer. Refrigerate the blossoms on their parchment squares for 10 minutes, then remove and place on a cupcake.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cristina Nishioka is a professional pastry chef presenting three ways kids can decorate cupcakes to impress their moms for Mother’s Day.