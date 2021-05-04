comscore By Request: Projects to impress Mom, even for tiny fingers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
By Request | Crave

By Request: Projects to impress Mom, even for tiny fingers

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The tools: A flower nail, kind of like a giant thumbtack, is your base. You’ll also need a piping bag fitted with a petal piping tip (that’s a tip with a slit that squeezes out wide, flat ribbons). Squeeze a dab of frosting onto the nail and stick a square of parchment on top. For minimal investment, plastic tips that screw onto pre-filled bags of frosting can be found in supermarkets. In place of the nail, I’ve had luck with an upended shot glass. The base: Squeezing straight down, form a slim mound of frosting about 1 inch high. It will spread out a little as you proceed. Next, holding the tip at a slight angle, squeeze a ribbon of frosting around the tip of your base. This will be the center of your blossom. The petals: Squeeze out a petal that goes a third of the way around your base. Shape the petal by turning the tip up and down like a wave while turning the nail to rotate the base. Make two more petals, each overlapping the one before. Create a second layer of five more overlapping petals outside the first layer. Refrigerate the blossoms on their parchment squares for 10 minutes, then remove and place on a cupcake.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The tools: A flower nail, kind of like a giant thumbtack, is your base. You’ll also need a piping bag fitted with a petal piping tip (that’s a tip with a slit that squeezes out wide, flat ribbons). Squeeze a dab of frosting onto the nail and stick a square of parchment on top. For minimal investment, plastic tips that screw onto pre-filled bags of frosting can be found in supermarkets. In place of the nail, I’ve had luck with an upended shot glass.

    The base: Squeezing straight down, form a slim mound of frosting about 1 inch high. It will spread out a little as you proceed. Next, holding the tip at a slight angle, squeeze a ribbon of frosting around the tip of your base. This will be the center of your blossom.

    The petals: Squeeze out a petal that goes a third of the way around your base. Shape the petal by turning the tip up and down like a wave while turning the nail to rotate the base. Make two more petals, each overlapping the one before. Create a second layer of five more overlapping petals outside the first layer. Refrigerate the blossoms on their parchment squares for 10 minutes, then remove and place on a cupcake.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cristina Nishioka is a professional pastry chef presenting three ways kids can decorate cupcakes to impress their moms for Mother’s Day.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cristina Nishioka is a professional pastry chef presenting three ways kids can decorate cupcakes to impress their moms for Mother’s Day.

Cristina Nishioka is one of a growing number of pastry chefs who’ve gone solo over the last year. Read more

Previous Story
The Weekly Eater: At Tlaxcalli, you’re expected to keep an open mind about the meaning of Mexican food

Scroll Up