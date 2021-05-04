The Electric Kitchen: Enjoy fish cake with a bit of dip

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Located in the ahupuaa of Kawailoa, Loko Ea fishpond is a significant site for the people of Waialua.

Once a sustainable aquatic food source for the community, the fishpond over time became severely stressed by surrounding development. It is now undergoing a restoration with the removal of an invasive grass species and a reopening of waterways.

Loko Ea needs your help. The Ohana Days program welcomes volunteers to help in the restoration work, and in return offers cultural and nature lessons. Groups of up to 10 are invited to participate every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required. Go to lokoea.org.

This week, enjoy recipes from Malama Loko Ea.

TILAPIA FISH CAKE

6 ounces tilapia fillets (or use whole fish)

Milk (about 1 cup) for poaching

2 tablespoons butter

2 sprigs fresh rosemary (substitute garlic clove, thyme, dill)

1/2 small sweet onion, minced

1/2 cup panko

2 eggs

1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

In large pan, poach tilapia in milk with butter and rosemary. Drain and flake fish into medium bowl. If using whole fish, make sure to remove small bones.

Mix fish with remaining ingredients. Form into 2-inch patties.

In large saute pan, heat oil on medium- high. Fry patties on both sides until golden brown. Enjoy with your dipping sauce (recipes follow). Makes 4 cakes.

Approximate nutritional information, per fish cake (not including salt to taste): 180 calories, 11 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 120 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 13 g protein.

CREAMY SRIRACHA DIPPING SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise (substitute part or all with yogurt or sour cream)

1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Sriracha, or to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice, or to taste

Zest from 1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch curry powder (optional)

In small bowl, combine ingredients. Enjoy right away or, for best flavor, refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Makes about 1 cup.

Approximate nutritional information, per 2 tablespoons serving: 190 calories, 20 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g sugar, no fiber or protein.

CREAMY CUCUMBER DIPPING SAUCE

1 medium cucumber

2 cups plain yogurt

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon EACH salt and pepper, or to taste

Chopped mint, parsley or cilantro, to taste (optional)

Grate cucumber, lightly salt and set in colander to drain. Press out remaining water.

In small bowl, combine cucumber with remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to meld flavors. Makes about 3 cups.

Approximate nutritional information, per 2-tablespoon serving: 15 calories, 0.5 g fat, no saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 1 g protein.

QUICK PICKLED LOCAL VEGETABLES

1 daikon (Japanese white radish), thinly sliced or shredded

1 cup water

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 carrot, shredded

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup rice vinegar

3/4 cup sugar

Place daikon in bowl with water and 1 teaspoon salt. Soak 15 minutes. Drain.

In medium bowl, add daikon, cucumber, carrot, vinegars, sugar and remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Let sit at room temperature 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate. Mix periodically. Makes about 4 cups.

Approximate nutritional information, per 1/4 cup serving: 35 calories, 300 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 8 g sugar, no fat, cholesterol or protein.

