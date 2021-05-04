comscore Wat Get? pasteles make Waipahu shop a must-visit destination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Wat Get? pasteles make Waipahu shop a must-visit destination

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:09 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Koti Ramirez Baranda peels bananas in his Wat Get? shop, where he serves plates of the classic Puerto Rican food.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Koti Ramirez Baranda peels bananas in his Wat Get? shop, where he serves plates of the classic Puerto Rican food.

Ramirez Baranda is owner and operator of Wat Get?, a destination pastele shop in Waipahu. He prides his pastele recipe on being true to those of the plantation era. Read more

Previous Story
The Weekly Eater: At Tlaxcalli, you’re expected to keep an open mind about the meaning of Mexican food

Scroll Up