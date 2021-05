Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UBS Financial Serv­ices Inc.’s Matt Megorden has been named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2021. Megor­den, who made the list for the second time, has been with the Honolulu-based company since 2009. Criteria reviewed included assets under management, revenue, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

James Campbell Co. LLC has announced the promotion of Keola Lloyd to senior vice president and corporate secretary. Lloyd, who started with the company in 1991, had served as vice president shareholder relations/ secretary. James Campbell Co. LLC is a Hawaii-based and nationally diversified real estate company.

Hospital of the Pacific has announced the hiring of Lori Suan as chief development officer. Suan most recently served as director of donor relations and development for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

