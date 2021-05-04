comscore 3 Rainbow Warriors named first team All-American | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

3 Rainbow Warriors named first team All-American

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov (19), middle blocker Patrick Gasman (15) and libero Gage Worsley (6) make the first team.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov (19), middle blocker Patrick Gasman (15) and libero Gage Worsley (6) make the first team.

Over the course of an overnight journey from Oahu to Ohio, the Hawaii men’s volleyball team collected its latest batch of postseason awards. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 4, 2021

Scroll Up