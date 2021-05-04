comscore University of Hawaii ‘s Dustin Demeter earns a national player of the week honor after a smashing series against Cal State Fullerton | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii ‘s Dustin Demeter earns a national player of the week honor after a smashing series against Cal State Fullerton

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dustin Demeter later greeted by teammates.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH designated hitter Dustin Demeter connected on a home run against UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium on April 24.

Soon after coming down to earth, University of Hawaii designated hitter Dustin Demeter learned the uplifting news of being named as College Baseball Newspaper’s national player of the week. Read more

