University of Hawaii ‘s Dustin Demeter earns a national player of the week honor after a smashing series against Cal State Fullerton
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dustin Demeter later greeted by teammates.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH designated hitter Dustin Demeter connected on a home run against UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium on April 24.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree