University of Hawaii ‘s Dustin Demeter earns a national player of the week honor after a smashing series against Cal State Fullerton

Soon after coming down to earth, University of Hawaii designated hitter Dustin Demeter learned the uplifting news of being named as College Baseball Newspaper’s national player of the week. Read more

“That was super cool,” said Demeter, whose Rainbow Warriors returned on Monday after winning three of four against Cal State Fullerton in Fullerton, Calif.

When the airplane carrying the ’Bows arrived in Honolulu, Demeter recalled, “My buddy showed me on Instagram or Twitter, ‘Hey, dude, you’re the national player of the week.’ I said, ‘Oh.’ It’s really cool to get recognized like that. It’s cool to share with my teammates.”

Demeter also was named the Big West Conference’s field player of the week.

Demeter, a fifth-year junior, went 11-for-19 with five runs, three homers and 14 RBIs against the Titans.

“Very cool,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said of Demeter’s double honor. “I don’t think anybody is surprised. It’s well deserved.”

Demeter has been on an offensive tear since returning to the lineup on April 16 after missing 13 games because of a foot injury. Since his return, he is hitting .460 (23 of 50).

Against Fullerton, Demeter drove in six runs in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, then followed it with another six-RBI performance on Sunday.

“There’s no doubt he has been welcomed back with open arms,” Trapasso said. “We’re crossing our fingers he stays hot over the next month.”

Demeter opened the season as the starting third baseman — his third position during his UH career. He was the starting shortstop as a freshman in 2017 and second baseman in 2018. He missed the 2019 season after undergoing surgeries on both hips. He moved to third for the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Demeter is expected to remain at designated hitter after this weekend’s bye. The ’Bows return to the mainland the following weekend for a four-game series against Cal State Northridge.

Demeter admittedly misses not being on the field but has channeled his efforts into his hitting. “You want to stay active and keep your body warm,” Demeter said of his discipline between at-bats. “I want to be ready for the four or five at-bats I get every night.”

Trapasso said: “Dustin’s really enjoying the DH role right now, and we’re really enjoying him enjoying it.”