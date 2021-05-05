Off the News: In-person graduations return

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Graduation ceremonies will start to look like their former selves for the Class of 2021, though often it’s the larger venue making it possible. Several public schools are booked in Aloha Stadium, for example. Some smaller gatherings, such as the John A. Burns School of Medicine, are allowing a face-to-face event, each grad allowed two guests, and a YouTube livestream.

Compared to 2020, when most events went virtual, these rite-of-passage plans signal that the new normal is near, if not yet here.

Electric bill payments coming due

In late March, economic woes linked to COVID-19 prompted the state Public Utilities Commission to order regulated utilities — Hawaiian Electric among them — to extend a moratorium on disconnections due to nonpayment. But come June 1, that respite is slated to be lifted.

Late fees will be waived for customers with a past-due balance who set up a payment plan that can stretch installments over 18 months. For details, visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement. In addition, customers seeking bill assistance from the government and nonprofits can check on eligibility for various programs at www.hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19.