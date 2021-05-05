Editorial | Off the News Off the News: In-person graduations return Today Updated 10:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Graduation ceremonies will start to look like their former selves for the Class of 2021, though often it’s the larger venue making it possible. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Graduation ceremonies will start to look like their former selves for the Class of 2021, though often it’s the larger venue making it possible. Several public schools are booked in Aloha Stadium, for example. Some smaller gatherings, such as the John A. Burns School of Medicine, are allowing a face-to-face event, each grad allowed two guests, and a YouTube livestream. Compared to 2020, when most events went virtual, these rite-of-passage plans signal that the new normal is near, if not yet here. Electric bill payments coming due In late March, economic woes linked to COVID-19 prompted the state Public Utilities Commission to order regulated utilities — Hawaiian Electric among them — to extend a moratorium on disconnections due to nonpayment. But come June 1, that respite is slated to be lifted. Late fees will be waived for customers with a past-due balance who set up a payment plan that can stretch installments over 18 months. For details, visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement. In addition, customers seeking bill assistance from the government and nonprofits can check on eligibility for various programs at www.hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19. Previous Story Off the News: Zuckerberg expands Kauai holdings