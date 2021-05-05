Hawaii News Hawaiian Telcom parent posts narrower loss By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 11:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Telcom parent posts narrower loss Hawaiian Telcom’s parent posted a narrower first-quarter loss and said its $2.9 billion sale to a subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners remains on pace to close in the first half of this year. Cincinnati Bell reported in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission a loss of $5.6 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $36.6 million, or 72 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue in the quarter rose 7.9% to $409.9 million from $380 million in the year-earlier period. Cincinnati Bell’s shares were unchanged Tuesday at $15.43. Cincinnati Bell shareholders, which include former shareholders of Hawaiian Telcom, will receive $15.50 a share when the deal closes with MIP, a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Asset. The deal was announced March 13, 2020. Cincinnati Bell has owned Hawaiian Telcom since July 2018, when it bought the Honolulu-based company for $650 million in stock and cash. Previous Story How major bills in Hawaii fared at the Capitol in 2021