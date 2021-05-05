Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom parent posts narrower loss

Hawaiian Telcom’s parent posted a narrower first-quarter loss and said its $2.9 billion sale to a subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners remains on pace to close in the first half of this year.

Cincinnati Bell reported in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission a loss of $5.6 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $36.6 million, or 72 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue in the quarter rose 7.9% to $409.9 million from $380 million in the year-earlier period.

Cincinnati Bell’s shares were unchanged Tuesday at $15.43. Cincinnati Bell shareholders, which include former shareholders of Hawaiian Telcom, will receive $15.50 a share when the deal closes with MIP, a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Asset. The deal was announced March 13, 2020.

Cincinnati Bell has owned Hawaiian Telcom since July 2018, when it bought the Honolulu-based company for $650 million in stock and cash.