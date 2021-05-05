comscore Skydiving gets 6-month extension at Dillingham airfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Skydiving gets 6-month extension at Dillingham airfield

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Oahu’s only skydiving operations can continue to operate at Dillingham Airfield at least until Dec. 31 under an extension granted by the state Department of Transportation. Read more

Previous Story
How major bills in Hawaii fared at the Capitol in 2021

Scroll Up