comscore Finalists named for 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Finalists named for 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.
  • COURTESY KAINANI KAHAUNAELE Kainani Kahaunaele is one of this year’s five finalists who are up for the album of year at the 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

    COURTESY KAINANI KAHAUNAELE

    Kainani Kahaunaele is one of this year’s five finalists who are up for the album of year at the 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Winners in all categories will be announced at the 44th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in September, pandemic permitting. Read more

Previous Story
Kelly Slater, 4 Hawaii surfers to star on new ‘Ultimate Surfer’ TV series

Scroll Up