Finalists named for 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Big names in the Hawaii recording industry dominate the top categories this year as the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) announced Thursday the finalists in 39 categories for the 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Kainani Kahaunaele, Lukela Keala, Ekolu, Henry Kapono and Kamaka ­Kukona are this year’s five finalists for album of the year. Ekolu is joined by Ho‘okena, Kapena, Pandanus Club and Waipuna as group of the year finalists. All of them have prior Hoku wins — ­Keala as a member of Ekolu, the group he founded and still leads.

Kahaunaele is joined by Maggie ­Herron, Keilana, Karlie G and Makamae Auwae in the female vocalist category; Karlie G and Herron are also prior winners. Kalani Miles and Ta­vana are up against Kapono, Keala and Kukona in the male vocalist category.

Finalists for most promising artist are Keilana, Makamae Auwae, Ka ­Pilina, Bronson Aiwohi, High Watah and the Mana Music Quartet.

Winners in all categories will be announced at the 44th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in September, pandemic permitting.

The winners in 32 categories will be determined by the HARA membership.

Winners in six other categories — the two Hawaiian-­language categories (haku mele and Hawaiian language performance), the two engineering categories (engineering-general and engineering-Hawaiian), liner notes and graphics — are selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international recognition album category is also adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

The winner of the favorite entertainer of the year award is determined by public vote. Finalists in that category, and voting procedures, will be announced at a later date.

Album of the Year (award to artist and producer(s))

“Waipunalei,” Kainani Kahaunaele (Mahuahua Music LLC)

“Lukela Keala,” by Lukela Keala (Waiehu Records)

“2020,” Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

“Henry’s House,” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records)

“Kahekeonapua,” Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

“Just Be You,” Tavana (Tavana)

“Where I Reside,” Kalaʻe (Kalaʻe)

“ʻEmanuʻela, “Zeo Worship (Zeo Music Worship)

“High Watah Music,” High Watah (HIFI Records/Revive The Live Records)

“Where The Sand Meets The Sea,” Kimo Kahoano & Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

“He Mele No Papa,” Kalani Miles (Mea Nui Records LLC)

“Lei Makamae,” Makamae Auwae (Soulforth Records)

“A Timeless Hymn (Hawaiian Version),” Ben Kama (Ke Akua Mele Productions)

“ʻEha” Christy Leinaʻala Lassiter (Christy Leinaʻala Lassiter)

Single of the Year

“Your Song Plays On,” Lehua Kalima (Kalima Music LLC)

“Noelani,” Iolani & Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records LLC))

“Hawai’i Nui Kuauli,” Mailani Maka ‘Ian‘i (Mailani Hawai‘i LLC)

“My Reason,” Maoli (Awong Entertainment LLC)

“Light Me Up,” Kapena (KDE Records)

“There Was Jesus,” Napua Greig & Damon Williams (Pihana Productions)

Hawaiian Single of the Year

“My Sweet,” Iolani & Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records LLC)

“Uilani,” Lukela Keala (Waiehu Records)

“Eia mai ʻo Hauʻula,” Waipuna (Poki Records)

“Ka Mele ʻO Ke Anuenue,” Darrell Aquino (Mana Records)

“Nopu Ka Manaʻo,” Hawane Rios (Saddle Road Productions)

Christmas Single of the Year

“Christmas Luʻau,” Kimie Miner & Paula Fuga (Haku Records)

“O Holy Night,” Kalani Peʻa (Peʻa Records & Entertainment)

“Christmas Day,” Tarvin Makia featuring Natalie Ai Kamauu (No Label)

“Christmas Joy,” Stacie Kuʻulei (Kuʻulei Productions)

“Angels We Have Heard on High,” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

Music Video of the Year

“Noelani,” Iolani & Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records LLC)

“O Holy Night,” Kalani Peʻa (Peʻa Records & Entertainment)

“There Was Jesus,” Napua Greig & Damon Williams (Pihana Productions)

“Hawai’i Nui Kuauli,” Mailani Maka ‘Ian‘i (Mailani Hawai’i LLC)

“My Reason,” Maoli (Awong Entertainment LLC)

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

“Hanakaʻoʻo,” ʻIwalani Hoʻomanawanui Apo (North Beach West Maui Benefit Fund)

“Kuʻu Mele Aloha ʻAina,” Kaleo Phillips (Moʻolelo Hui Hana Keaka)

“Worldwide #Jam4MaunaKea – Kū Haʻaheo & Hawai’i Loa,” Mana Maoli (Mana Maoli)

“I Love You (E Pili Mau),” Kalani Peʻa (Sony Music Inc.- Peʻa Records & Entertainment)

“E Pili Mai,” Koa (Koa)

“Mele Inoa No Kele,” Kaleo Phillips (Moʻolelo Hui Hana Keaka)

Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer’s Award)

“Morning Sun,” Waipuna (Poki Records)

“Brave,” Kris Fuchigami (Kris Fuchigami)

“Moving Forward,” Herb Ohta Jr. (Lele Music Productions)

“Hinano,” Kaleo Phillips (Maui Tribe Records)

“See You Soon,” Kimo Kahoano & Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

Song of the Year (Composer’s Award)

“Your Song Plays On,” Lehua Kalima (Kalima Music LLC)

“Waipunalei,” Kainani Kahaunaele (Mahuahua Music LLC)

“Your Refrain,” Maggie Herron (Herron Song Records)

“Noelani,” Iolani & Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records LLC)

“Little Grass Shack,” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records)

“Hawaiʻi Nui Kuauli,” Mailani Maka ‘Ian‘i (Mailani Hawaiʻi LLC)

“Uilani,” Lukela Keala (Waiehu Records)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kainani Kahaunaele, “Waipunalei” (Mahuahua Music LLC)

Maggie Herron, “Your Refrain” (Herron Song Records)

Keilana, “I Am” (Zeo Music)

Karlie G , “Train Of Thought” (KGM Productions)

Makamae Auwae, “Lei Makamae” (Soulforth Records)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Lukela Keala, “Lukela Keala” (Waiehu Records)

Henry Kapono, “Henry’s House” (Kapono Records)

Kamaka Kukona, “Kahekeonapua” (Hanu)

Tavana, “Sway” (Tavana)

Kalani Miles, “He Mele No Papa” (Mea Nui Records LLC)

Group of the Year

Ekolu, “2020” (Waiehu Records)

Hoʻokena, “Meant to Be” (Huliau LLC)

Waipuna, “Kuʻu Lei Aloha” (Poki Records)

Kapena, “Kapena: A Kapena Family Christmas Special” (KDE Records)

Pandanus Club, “Live At Aloha Station” (K&M Music)

Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year

Keilana, “I Am” (Zeo Music)

Makamae Auwae, “Lei Makamae” (Soulforth Records)

Ka Pilina, “Na Wahi Pana” (Ahumanu Records)

Bronson Aiwohi, “Movin’” (Bronson Aiwohi LLC)

High Watah, “Watahs Rising” (HIFI Records/Revive The Live Records)

The Mana Music Quartet, “Queen Liliʻuokalani” (Mana Music Hawaiʻi)

Alternative Album of the Year

“Chroma (Vol. 1),” Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music LLC)

“Pohaku Motu,” Kaʻimi Hananoʻeau (Loʻihi Inc)

“Feels Like Home,” Dustin Pacleb (Dustin Pacleb)

“Sanya,” Sanya (No Label)

“In Memory Of You,” Layla Kilolu (No Label)

Anthology of the Year (Producer’s Award)

“Anthology Album,” Tropical Knights (KDE Records)

“Through The Decades an Anthology 1980-2020,” Darrell Aquino (Daddy Leopard Records)

“Trilogy,” SIN73 (Tin Idol Productions)

“Tear Down The Walls,” Dennis & Christy Soares (Elation Records)

Christmas Album of the Year

“Kapena: A Kapena Family Christmas Special,” Kapena (KDE Records)

“A Ku Kama Christmas,” Keoni Ku & Ben Kama (Ke Akua Mele Productions)

“Kaori Kawabuchi Christmas Piano Album,” Kaori Kawabuchi (THP)

“Christmas Aloha,” Michael Chock (Seawind Productions)

Compilation Album of the Year (Producer’s Award)

“Lei Nahonoapiʻilani: Na Mele Hou,” Various Artists (North Beach West Maui Benefit Fund)

“Huliamahi, Vol. 1,” Various Artists” (Kahuli Leo Leʻa)

“Aloha & Mahalo II: J-Songs Meet Hawaiian,” Various Artists (Sony Music Japan)

“Live From The Empty Palace 2020,” Various Artists (Empty Palace Productions)

“Together, Words and Music,” Cindy Paulos (Practicing Aloha)

“All in This Together,” Cindy Paulos (Practicing Aloha)

Contemporary Album of the Year

“Henry’s House,” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records)

“Sway,” Tavana (Tavana)

“Take Me Home,” Connie Cruz (Zeo Music)

“Danny And Rene,” Danny Kaleikini & Rene Paulo (Ming Pur Records)

“Renaissance – Volume 1,” Sandy Essman (Tin Idol Productions)

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

“First Dance,” Kaleo Phillips (Maui Tribe Records)

“Kuʻu Wahi Pili,” Rama Camarillo (No Label)

“We Will Rise,” Anthony Pfluke (Maui Anthony LLC)

“Endless Shore,” Frank Kaʻanoʻi (Frank Kaʻanoʻi Music)

“Malia,” Jimmy Burgess (Jimmy Burgess Music)

Hawaiian Music Album of the Year

“Waipunalei,” Kainani Kahaunaele (Mahuahua Music LLC)

“Meant To Be,” Hoʻokena (Huliau LLC)

“Kahekeonapua,” Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

“Na Wahi Pana,” Ka Pilina (Ahumanu Records)

“Ka Mea Hookani,” Mike Kaawa (Mike Kaawa)

“Kuʻu ʻAina Aloha,” Faith Ako (Independent)

Hawaiian Slack Key Album of the Year

“Far Away,” Patrick Landeza (Addison Street)

“Slack Key Ladyland,” Cindy Combs (PULE2020)

“Resilience,” Lance Takamiya (No Label)

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

“From Beneath Maunakea,” Punahele (Punahele)

“Tidying Up,” Ohtoro (Zenbu Records)

“Shore Lines,” Sans + Ohtoro (Zenbu Records)

“Rage With Sage,” Sage Atom (1379859 Records DK)

“The Kings’ Lessons Volume One,” Doctabarz (Zenbu Records)

Instrumental Album of the Year

“Queen Liliʻuokalani,”The Mana Music Quartet (Mana Music Hawaiʻi)

“2020 Vision Instrumentals,” Inna Vision (Roots Musician Records)

“The Oceans of My Mind,” Dennis Soares (Elation Records)

“Sweet Gold,” Lani Park (Gold Star Records)

“Fuse,” Brent Magstadt (Slippina Disc)

“Village Eater,” Men in Grey Suits (No Label)

Island Music Album of the Year

“Lukela Keala,” Lukela Keala (Waiehu Records)

“Kuʻu Lei Aloha,” Waipuna (Poki Records)

“Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai),” Haku Keiki (Haku Records)

“Live at Aloha Station,” Pandanus Club (Makuakane Music)

“Big Island Soul,” Dennis & Christy Soares (Elation Records)

“Bring Aloha,” Janet Fisher (Goodnight Kiss Records)

Jazz Album of the Year

“Your Refrain,” Maggie Herron (Herron Song Records)

“Jazz Vignettes,” Pierre Grill (RVR Records)

“Muse,” Jesse Snyder (Mana Music & Meda)

“Thomas Makay Presents Vibra Cubana, A Tribute to Cal Tjader,” Thomas Mackay (No Label)

Metal Album of the Year

“Poisoned Love,” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

“Dia De Los Muertos,” The Midnight Skulls (Tin Idol Productions)

“King of Anarchy,” Abysmia (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B Album of the Year

“I Am,” Keilana (Zeo Music)

“Train of Thought,” Karlie G (KGM Productions)

“The Blues With Sweet Mama Dee And Mama’s Boys,” Sweet Mama Dee (756 Mt. Clair Prods)

Reggae Album of the Year

“2020,” Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

“The Breakthrough,” Maoli (Awong Entertainment LLC)

“2020 Vision,” Inna Vision (Roots Musician Records)

“Looking Forward,” Lady Patrice (Unicorn Productions 808)

Religious Album of the Year

“Na Halelu,” Kenneth Makuakāne (Makuakane Music Music)

“Hoʻonani,” Zeo Worship (Zeo Music Worship)

“Inspiration,” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

“In The Wilderness,” Rachel Morley (Zeo Music Worship)

“Aftermath,” Ben Kama (Ke Akua Mele Productions)

Rock Album of the Year

“Diamond Head Road,” Michael Piranha (Tubby Tunes Records)

“82FIFTY,” 82FIFTY (Audio Ramen)

“YumYum Beast,” YumYum Beast (No Label)

“Play That Disco,” Average Joes (Play That Disco Productions)

”Judgement Day,” The Granite Saints (The Granite Saints)

ʻUkulele Album of the Year

“ʻUkulele Life,” Herb Ohta Jr. (Lele Music Productions)

“Evolv3,” Andrew Molina (Shadow Uke Music)

“Beginning Today,” Christopher Trietsch (Christopher Trietsch)

ADJUDICATED CATEGORIES

International Album

Kaulana (TRIO) – “Leolani”

Mana Leone Hasegawa, “Manalani”

Alvis Chiu, “BEATing!”

Rikuya, “Palette”

Ukulele Swing Trio, “Mercy! Mercy! Mercy!”

Haku Mele Award (Composer’s award)

Hiapo K. Perreira & Kainani Kahaunaele for “Ohaoha Kou Lei Pua I Ka Hikina”

Frank Kaʻiuokalani Damas & Keely Rivera for “Ahulau Ka Piʻipiʻi I Kakanilua”

Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata & Snowbird Bento for “No Pihemanu”

Nicholas Kealʻi Lum for “Kaluahole”

Kainani Kahaunaele for “Waipunalei”

Hawaiian Language Performance Award

“Waipunalei,” Kainani Kahaunaele (Mahuahua Music LLC)

“Meant to Be,” Hoʻokena (Huliau LLC)

”Kahekeonapua,” Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

“Na Wahi Pana,” Ka Pilina (Ahumanu Records)

“Kuʻu Lei Aloha,” Waipuna (Poki Records)

Hawaiian Engineering Award

Michael Grande for “Waipunalei,” Kainani Kahaunaele (Mahuahua Music LLC)

Michael Casil & Wailau Ryder for “Kahekeonapua,” Kamaka Kukona (Hanu)

Michael Casil for “Lei Makamae,” Makamae Auwae (Soulforth Records)

Michael Grande for “Huliamahi, Vol. 1, Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Leʻa)

Michael Grande for “Lei Nahonoapiʻilani: Na Mele Hou,” Various Artists (North Beach West Maui Benefit Fund)

General Engineering Award

Dave Tucciarone, Daniel Gilad & Gaylord Holomalia for “Henry’s House,” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records)

Michael Casil for “From the Inside,” Kalo (Kalo DeLeon)

Imua Garza, Nate Brown & Evan Khay for “I Am,” Keilani (Zeo Music)

Imua Garza, Nate Brown & Evan Khay for “In the Wilderness,” Rachel Morley (Zeo Music Worship)

Imua Garza for “Chroma (Vol. 1),” Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music LLC)

Liner Notes Award

Duane DeSoto, Chantelle Kapua & Kimie Miner for “Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai),” Haku Keiki

Kainani Kahaunaele for “Waipunalei,” Kainani Kahaunaele

Aaron Mahi for “Queen Lili’uokalani,” Mana Music Quartet

Lihau Paik for “Far Away,” Patrick Landeza

Uʻilani Tanigawa Lum & Zachary Alakaʻi Lum for “Huliamahi, Vol. 1,” Various Artists

Graphics Award

Zach Manzano for “82FIFTY,” 82FIFTY

Zach Manzano for “Inspiration,” Darrell Aquino

Jason Antonio, Duane DeSoto & Kimie Miner for “Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai),” Haku Keiki

Yuko Porter for “ʻUkulele Life,” Herb Ohta Jr.

Elsa Senner for “Sway,” Tavana