comscore More than 20,000 Hawaii hotel jobs could be lost despite travel demand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More than 20,000 Hawaii hotel jobs could be lost despite travel demand

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors hit the beach fronting the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

    Visitors hit the beach fronting the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers spoke about the hotel industry’s health and safety protocols at a news conference Wednesday at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

    American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers spoke about the hotel industry’s health and safety protocols at a news conference Wednesday at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort General Manager Carly Clement gave American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers a tour on safety upgrades made in the hotel.

    Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort General Manager Carly Clement gave American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers a tour on safety upgrades made in the hotel.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM For some Hawaii hotels, bookings have returned to pre-pandemic levels for summer travel. Pictured is the view from a beachfront room at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort in Waikiki.

    For some Hawaii hotels, bookings have returned to pre-pandemic levels for summer travel. Pictured is the view from a beachfront room at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort in Waikiki.

Hawaii hotels are getting ready for a strong summer — but travel demand won’t be enough to get all employees back to work. Read more

