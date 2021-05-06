University of Hawaii and UC Santa Barbara both return a senior class nearly intact that had one goal in mind — winning the NCAA title
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov, top left, slammed a kill past Long Beach State during the fourth set of a match at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on April 3.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree