Editorial: Aid and oversight for bikesharing

Honolulu Hale’s latest Oahu Bike Update, released in December 2019, described a “vibrant and growing bicycling community.” With an expanding network of cycling-focused facilities and one of the nation’s most popular bikeshare systems going strong, the report asserted that the island was poised to dramatically increase ridership.

Indeed, in early 2020, Biki, Honolulu’s first major bikeshare system, was on pace to grow its reach by delivering some 4 million rides by year’s end. Unfortunately, that goal fizzled as the pandemic shut down much of the economy. And now — due to factors including the slowdown in tourism and shift to home-based work and school routines — the system’s nonprofit parent organization, Bikeshare Hawaii, is struggling to keep services afloat.

Bikesharing is rightly viewed as a key element in the city’s multimodal transportation strategy, which aims, in part, to get more gas-guzzling vehicles off roads and promote green alternatives. So, it’s reasonable that local government should lend a hand to help Biki avoid joining the scores of other bikeshare and shared “micro-mobility” services that have closed in other U.S. cities due to COVID-19’s economic punch.

However, any short-term rescue assistance should come with strings firmly attached — oversight accountability must be tethered to both the business and city officials. Bikeshare Hawaii launched Biki in June 2017 with $2 million in startup funds from the city and state. Despite a few hiccups, it steadily saw gains, and at its two-year mark became the sixth most used bikeshare system in the nation.

Before the pandemic prompted scaling back, BikeShare Hawaii’s inventory included some 1,300 bikes and 130 docking stations — stretching from Iwilei to Waikiki and Manoa and Kaimuki — with the operation using public spaces on city streets, sidewalks and metered parking spaces for free. But a city audit, released late last year, raised some red flags on shortcomings in this public-private partnership.

The audit found that the city Department of Transportation Services had failed to effectively track operational and fiscal performance of the bikeshare program. In addition to calling for tighter monitoring, the audit sensibly recommended pursuing a path for the city to secure a share in revenues. At that time, ridership revenues were clearly growing past the proof-of-concept phase.

Now, as COVID-19 vaccines and other public health measures increasingly clear the way for more tourism, more workers returning to downtown and other urban areas, and more students attending on-campus classes, Biki stands to see a rapid rebound in demand for its bikes. The cycles are convenient for short rides through areas that see a lot of automotive traffic and quickly filled parking spaces.

Moving forward, in return for financial assistance and city exemptions, Honolulu should consider following the lead of other cities by securing a share of future fares or sponsorship revenue. Also, the system’s current lineup of corporate sponsors, which tout bike-riding health and environmental benefits, should also be stepping up to help keep Biki rolling.

Biki aligns well with the city’s commitment to “Complete Streets” — safe and accessible street design for all users, whether traveling by car, bicycle, foot or any other mode. In recent years, this policy has resulted in public funds being tapped for improvements ranging from miles of protected bike lanes, to traffic-calming devices for pedestrian safety.

There appears to be good reason to expect that Biki can again thrive. And if it does, in the long term, the business should be weaned from public support, so taxpayer funds can be freed up for other promising start-up investments as Complete Streets continues to evolve and expand.