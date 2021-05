Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announced the appointment of three new executive vice presidents:

>> Ryan Field has joined BOH as executive vice president and executive director vendor risk management in the Enterprise Vendor Risk Management &Sourcing department. Prior to returning to BOH, Field held the positions of senior vice president and director of technology and architecture and director of information security for American Savings Bank.

>> Newly appointed Chief People Officer Sharlene R. Ginoza-Lee has been promoted to executive vice president from senior vice president. Ginoza-Lee joined BOH’s Human Resources department in 1994 and gained experience from a variety of business specialties within the division.

>> Chief Audit Executive Lacey Nakaguma has been promoted to executive president from senior vice president. Nakaguma joined Bank of Hawaii in March 2019 as vice president and senior audit manager and was promoted to senior vice president and chief audit executive in 2020.

>> Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Ola Batty as an independent agent for its Leeward office. She previously served as a business development manager at National Tire Wholesale. Her last name was misspelled in an On the Move brief in Thursday’s paper.

