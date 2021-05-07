comscore Rearview: Sears, Ala Moana and peanuts ­ ­— an unlikely combination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview: Sears, Ala Moana and peanuts ­ ­— an unlikely combination

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • THEAKER MORLEY FAMILE RETIRED MGR SEARS ROEBUCK. July 8, 1954.

    THEAKER MORLEY FAMILE RETIRED MGR SEARS ROEBUCK. July 8, 1954.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER PHOTOS From 1941 to 1959, Sears occupied this spot on Beretania Street near Kalakaua Avenue. It later became the police station. Sears General Manager Morley Theaker, below left, refused to move to Ala Moana Center without peanut vendor Teru Isomura, pictured below right, selling peanuts outside Sears in 1951.

    STAR-ADVERTISER PHOTOS

    From 1941 to 1959, Sears occupied this spot on Beretania Street near Kalakaua Avenue. It later became the police station. Sears General Manager Morley Theaker, below left, refused to move to Ala Moana Center without peanut vendor Teru Isomura, pictured below right, selling peanuts outside Sears in 1951.

Read more

Previous Story
Disconnection moratorium to end May 31

Scroll Up