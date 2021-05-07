Rearview: Sears, Ala Moana and peanuts — an unlikely combination
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
THEAKER MORLEY FAMILE RETIRED MGR SEARS ROEBUCK. July 8, 1954.
STAR-ADVERTISER PHOTOS
From 1941 to 1959, Sears occupied this spot on Beretania Street near Kalakaua Avenue. It later became the police station. Sears General Manager Morley Theaker, below left, refused to move to Ala Moana Center without peanut vendor Teru Isomura, pictured below right, selling peanuts outside Sears in 1951.