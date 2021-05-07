Rich Wacker out, Ann Teranishi in as American Savings CEO
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
Rich Wacker:
The 58-year-old president and CEO said he wants to pursue other interests
COURTESY PHOTO
Ann Teranishi:
The executive vice president of operations will begin her new role today
