comscore Rich Wacker out, Ann Teranishi in as American Savings CEO | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rich Wacker out, Ann Teranishi in as American Savings CEO

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Rich Wacker: </strong> <em>The 58-year-old president and CEO said he wants to pursue other interests </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Rich Wacker:

    The 58-year-old president and CEO said he wants to pursue other interests

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Ann Teranishi: </strong> <em>The executive vice president of operations will begin her new role today </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ann Teranishi:

    The executive vice president of operations will begin her new role today

American Savings Bank President and CEO Rich Wacker, who navigated the company through the pandemic and helped oversee the transition to a new $100 million, 11-story downtown headquarters in April 2019, is stepping down from his positions, effective today. Read more

Previous Story
Disconnection moratorium to end May 31

Scroll Up