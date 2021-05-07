Hilo pounds HPU twice in softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo softball team made quick work of Hawaii Pacific, sweeping a doubleheader with two mercy-rule victories Thursday in Hilo, 11-3 and 10-2.

In the first game, Hilo (15-8, 15-8 PacWest) exploded for four runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the fifth, forcing the mercy rule into effect. In the second game, the Vulcans scored nine runs in the first four innings off the Sharks (8-15, 8-15 PacWest) before sealing another win with a run in the sixth.

Vevesi Liilii led the Vulcans, going 5-for-8 with five RBIs.

Robins named Gatorade Player of the Year

Kamehameha’s Maui Robins was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Hawaii Volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday. Robins is the fifth Gatorade Hawaii Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Kamehameha.

The junior outside hitter led the Warriors to an 8-2 record and the ILH title this season. Off the court, she is a 3.51 GPA student, and volunteers as a youth volleyball coach.

Robins will be Hawaii’s representative for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.