Hilo pounds HPU twice in softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo softball team made quick work of Hawaii Pacific, sweeping a doubleheader with two mercy-rule victories Thursday in Hilo, 11-3 and 10-2. Read more

