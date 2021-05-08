comscore Editorial: Interim chief for Honolulu Police Department | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Interim chief for Honolulu Police Department

  • Today
  • Updated 9:39 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017 Rade Vanic

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017

    Rade Vanic

Even if it’s in an interim capacity, the unanimous selection of Rade Vanic as police chief of the Honolulu Police Department is loaded with responsibility Read more

Previous Story
Matthew Gonser: The head of the city’s climate change office helps Oahu become more resilient amid environmental challenges

Scroll Up