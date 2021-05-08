comscore Controversial Kahuku wind farm subject of another court hearing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Controversial Kahuku wind farm subject of another court hearing

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Na Pua Makani wind farm remains a target of criticism to various communities. Parts for new turbines wait for transport to the wind farm in Kahuku.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019

    Na Pua Makani wind farm remains a target of criticism to various communities. Parts for new turbines wait for transport to the wind farm in Kahuku.

For the second time in as many months, the Hawaii Supreme Court on Friday heard oral arguments in a case that seeks to undermine the controversial Na Pua Makani wind farm in Kahuku. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs measure to incentivize affordable housing

Scroll Up