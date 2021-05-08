On the Move: Toby Taniguchi, Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, James Ajello

The Hawaiian Electric board of directors has appointed several members:

>> President and Chief Operating Officer of KTA Super Stores Toby Taniguchi began his career with the company in 1997 as a store director and was named president and chief officer in 2014. He also leads Community First, a nonprofit founded by his late father, Barry Taniguch. Taniguchi began his term on the board Friday.

>> Other recent additions to the Hawaiian Electric board are Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, partner and chief operating officer of The Kobayashi Group, and James Ajello, chief financial officer of Portland General Electric and former chief financial officer of Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.