State is asked to intervene in Kakaako housing dispute
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:22 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
The association of homeowners in the 2-year-old Ke Kilohana condominium tower earlier this week appealed to the Hawaii Community Development Authority to help resolve claims that the building’s developer should rectify high maintenance costs after dramatically underestimating the expense for buyers.