comscore State is asked to intervene in Kakaako housing dispute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State is asked to intervene in Kakaako housing dispute

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 The association of homeowners in the 2-year-old Ke Kilohana condominium tower earlier this week appealed to the Hawaii Community Development Authority to help resolve claims that the building’s developer should rectify high maintenance costs after dramatically underestimating the expense for buyers.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    The association of homeowners in the 2-year-old Ke Kilohana condominium tower earlier this week appealed to the Hawaii Community Development Authority to help resolve claims that the building’s developer should rectify high maintenance costs after dramatically underestimating the expense for buyers.

Owners of the most affordable homes in Kakaako’s tony Ward Village neighborhood have asked a state agency to intervene in a dispute over costs to maintain their units. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs measure to incentivize affordable housing

Scroll Up