Hawaii and rival BYU will clash for the NCAA men's volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii and rival BYU will clash for the NCAA men’s volleyball title

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  ASSOCIATED PRESS From left to right, BYU's Zach Eschenberg, Wil Stanley, and Gabi Garcia Fernandez react to winning a point against Lewis in the semifinals on Thursday.

    From left to right, BYU’s Zach Eschenberg, Wil Stanley, and Gabi Garcia Fernandez react to winning a point against Lewis in the semifinals on Thursday.

  ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii's Guilherme Voss celebrates after Hawaii won the first set against UC Santa Barbara.

    Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss celebrates after Hawaii won the first set against UC Santa Barbara.

  ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii's Colton Cowell celebrates the team's win over UC Santa Barbara in straight sets on Thursday.

    Hawaii’s Colton Cowell celebrates the team’s win over UC Santa Barbara in straight sets on Thursday.

Even as the din subsided following the raucous conclusion to Hawaii’s five-set comeback against BYU on March 6, 2020, anticipation began to swell for a title rematch. Read more

