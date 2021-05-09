comscore A variety of in-person programs offer Hawaii youngsters plenty to do over the summer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A variety of in-person programs offer Hawaii youngsters plenty to do over the summer

  By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Students operate a computer-simulated flight program at the Pearl ­Harbor Aviation Museum's summer flight school, where they also can learn about the science of flight and the history of aviation in Hawaii.

    COURTESY PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM

    Students operate a computer-simulated flight program at the Pearl ­Harbor Aviation Museum’s summer flight school, where they also can learn about the science of flight and the history of aviation in Hawaii.

  In previous years, Ohana Arts has staged full-scale musicals for children, such as "Cats" in 2019, but this year its productions will be on a smaller scale.

    COURTESY OHANA ARTS

    In previous years, Ohana Arts has staged full-scale musicals for children, such as “Cats” in 2019, but this year its productions will be on a smaller scale.

  The Hawaii Kai Boat Club uses the O'pen Skiff to teach children how to sail.

    COURTESY HAWAII KAI BOAT CLUB

    The Hawaii Kai Boat Club uses the O’pen Skiff to teach children how to sail.

  The YMCA has 10 locations on Oahu, offering a variety of activities for youth such as science experiments or outdoor games.

    COURTESY YMCA OF HONOLULU

    The YMCA has 10 locations on Oahu, offering a variety of activities for youth such as science experiments or outdoor games.

  Students learn to write, shoot and edit a short film during the Hawai'i Women in Filmmaking's weeklong Reel Camps for Girls.

    COURTESY HAWAI‘I WOMEN IN FILMMAKING

    Students learn to write, shoot and edit a short film during the Hawai‘i Women in Filmmaking’s weeklong Reel Camps for Girls.

  The city's Summer Fun program will help prepare kids for the traditional school year through socialization activities like games and sports.

    COURTESY HONOLULU PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

    The city’s Summer Fun program will help prepare kids for the traditional school year through socialization activities like games and sports.

While the long nightmare of COVID-19 is not yet over, there are glimmers of light ahead. Summer is almost here, and it’s time to start thinking about summer programs for kids. Read more

