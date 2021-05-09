A variety of in-person programs offer Hawaii youngsters plenty to do over the summer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While the long nightmare of COVID-19 is not yet over, there are glimmers of light ahead. Summer is almost here, and it’s time to start thinking about summer programs for kids.

Last year, many if not most programs were canceled entirely, while others were extremely limited. This summer will show signs of recovery for some programs, but not at prepandemic levels, since organizers are adhering to safety protocols. Still, there will be a multitude of arts, sports and education opportunities available for children.

Here is a sampling of the fun options for kids on Oahu. In many cases, enrollment is limited.

SUMMER FUN

The City and County of Honolulu will offer free programs this year focusing on helping children connect with other people and get them ready for a traditional school year.

“We recognize that a lot of the kids have suffered from being socially isolated during COVID, and the DOE has reported that the learning loss has really jumped up this year,” said Laura Thielen, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s going to be difficult for (kids) to go back to school next year after a year of being away or distance learning.”

Many programs will have extras like excursions or on-site activities provided by outside vendors, all subsidized by the city. To help families in need, the lunch program is also being expanded. “We want to give kids a lot of reasons for them to come back,” Thielen said.

The activities offered will depend on the facility and staffing. Parks with pools will have swimming, for example, while another site might have a staff member interested in teaching cooking or sewing. “We really want it to be, ‘Come on out, let’s have some fun, let’s remember what it’s like to be with other kids your own age,’ and then when they go back to school in the fall it’s not going to be scary,” Thielen said.

Activities are for children 6-13 and will run from June 7 through July 27, except for holidays on June 11 and July 5, at 62 sites throughout Oahu. A few places will have expanded hours beyond the usual schedule.

Info: honolulu.gov/parks/program/summer-fun-program.html

YMCA

The YMCA of Honolulu’s programs are based on four concepts: communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. “All of our programming activities focus on that and how do we bring that out,” said Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing for the YMCA.

The YMCA will offer a variety of summer programs at its six facilities, from preschool to summer day camps and summer specialty camps, as well as five-day overnight camps at Camp Erdman on the North Shore (if enough campers sign up, a day camp will also be available with bus transportation). A middle-school day camp will focus on leadership and community awareness, while internships will be available for high schoolers, Ontai said.

Weekly themes include Games from the Past, Weird Science and Amazing Art. Giving back to the community is a big part of the Y’s message, so “we’re going to have them make toys for rescued animals, help replenish food pantries, help make gardens and things like that,” Ontai said. “It’s all part of character-­building.”

Fees range from $195 to $690 for YMCA camps (discounts to members and children of military; additional costs for surfing and horseback riding), the organization often provides assistance to those in need. The YMCA is also relaxing its cancellation policy, giving parents up to one day before a camp begins to ask for a refund “should something come up,” Ontai said. The Y will keep only the deposit, which can be used for another YMCA program.

Info: ymcahonolulu.org

OHANA ARTS

Founded in 2014, this theater program found success with “Peace on Your Wings,” a musical based on the life of a child who survived the Hiroshima bombing. The production even played overseas.

Participants get acting instruction from Cari Taira, an experienced stage director, voice lessons from the fine mezzo soprano Laurie Rubin, and other musical instruction from the versatile Jenny Taira. In previous years, they’ve had mainland professionals on the faculty, but this summer they’re looking to the local theater community to teach in person, with mainland teachers helping online.

Ohana Arts plans to stage three musicals using groups of about 15 students. “We’ll have some minimal sets and costumes,” Rubin said, “but we’ll still have the full teams. We’ll have a choreographer and a director, and a music director.”

This year Ohana Arts will be at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Rubin said its spacious facilities should allow for proper social distancing and other safety protocols. She hopes to maintain Ohana Arts’ “camp-like experience.” “We are going to be having our weekly coffeehouses, and I think we’ll do a movie night,” she said. “So I think we’ll be able to do a lot of the things that we normally do.”

Cost ranges from $280 for acting, dancing and music six-week classes to $1,250 for six-week workshops. For ages 8-18.

Info: ohanaarts.org/summersession2021

HAWAI‘I WOMEN IN FILMMAKING

The organization runs a program called Reel Camps for Girls, which combines the basics of filmmaking with a focus on social justice issues. This summer’s topics are environmental justice, reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ rights and Youth Mental Wellness.

“The participants learn not only about filmmaking, but about issues that are important to them,” said executive director Vera Zambonelli. “At the end of the week we have a short film festival.”

The camps allow both in-person sessions in groups of four or five and online instruction for individuals. Video cameras and other gear are available, but participants can use their own cellphones to take video, Zambonelli said.

“The production value (between cellphone and video camera) is different of course, but still, in one week, they manage to pull it off and create something quite stunning,” she said.

The free camps run from June 14 to July 31.

Info: hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org/register

PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM

The museum has openings in two of its weeklong summer flight-school programs, one for middle-school boys and one for middle-school girls. “They’re very STEM-oriented,” said Kalli Abernathy, the museum’s director of marketing. “They learn about the forces of flight, weather and atmosphere, and specifically about the history of aviation in Hawaii.”

Some students have gone on to careers in aviation, Abernathy said, adding that the museum even gave a scholarship to a graduate of the girls’ program to attend flight school.

Youngsters get a chance to “fly” the museum’s new “Fighter Ace 360” flight simulators, which were obtained a few months before the pandemic. They are much more realistic than the previous, video game-like simulator, Abernathy said. “You can go upside down, sideways, every which way,” she said.

The programs cost is $330-$380.

Info: pearlharboraviationmuseum.org/education/stem-camps

HAWAII KAI BOAT CLUB

Weeklong sailing camps are offered for one-to-two person crafts known as O’pen Skiffs in the safe waters of the Hawaii Kai Marina, with classes limited to eight students with two teachers. “We try to get them up to speed to be racing by the last day,” said Patrick Wilkinson, director of the sailing program.

Though the skiffs are quite small, they provide an easy entree into larger, faster boats, Wilkinson said. A graduate of the program, CJ Perez, has become so advanced that she will be representing the U.S. in international competition, he said.

Students must be 8-18 and must join the club to take the lessons, at a cost of $50 a quarter or $150 a year, plus a $50 initiation fee. Weeklong camps are $335 a week.

Info: hawaiikaiboatclub.wildapricot.org/weeklycampsessions