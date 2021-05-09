A variety of in-person programs offer Hawaii youngsters plenty to do over the summer
Students operate a computer-simulated flight program at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s summer flight school, where they also can learn about the science of flight and the history of aviation in Hawaii.
In previous years, Ohana Arts has staged full-scale musicals for children, such as “Cats” in 2019, but this year its productions will be on a smaller scale.
The Hawaii Kai Boat Club uses the O’pen Skiff to teach children how to sail.
The YMCA has 10 locations on Oahu, offering a variety of activities for youth such as science experiments or outdoor games.
Students learn to write, shoot and edit a short film during the Hawai‘i Women in Filmmaking’s weeklong Reel Camps for Girls.
The city’s Summer Fun program will help prepare kids for the traditional school year through socialization activities like games and sports.