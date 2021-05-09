Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Heroic effort sends Kevin to the hospital on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Man Who Sets the Table” Episode 27 6:40 p.m. today Kevin ends up in critical condition while trying to save Tae Yang. Hwa Young feels guilty about Kevin so she tends to him at the hospital. Episode 28 7:45 p.m. today Choon Ok wakes up in a hotel with a young man. Ae Ri feels threatened and schemes to set up a trap for the two. “Taxi Driver” Episode 5 7:45 p.m. Monday Seo Young-min, the latest victim of a violent crime, is hospitalized after “jumping” off a bridge. A charge Seo Young-min pressed against his former boss is dropped under suspicious circumstances. Do-ki must infiltrate U Data as an employee to get to the heart of the problem. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Do-ki successfully infiltrates U Data and manages to get promoted to the Strategic Planning Team. Park Yang-jin wants to test Do-ki’s excessive show of allegiance to him. “Phoenix 2020” Episodes 57-58 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Jung-min is determined to overcome this trial with Ji-eun, but Ji-eun feels guilty about deceiving him. Mi-ran becomes livid the more Se-hoon avoids her. Ji-eun deceives Myung-hwa by feigning a deal with her while simultaneously securing a promise from Moon-soo to rebuild Bisang Apparel. Meanwhile, Jung-min finds out that his dad has been using Ji-eun. Episodes 59-60 7:45 p.m. Thursday Ji-eun confesses to Jung-min that she promised to break up with him in exchange for Bisang Apparel. Se-hoon and Myung-hwa conspire to expose the illegal transfer to Jung-min. Ji-eun is determined to bury Jung-min in her heart and Myung-hwa gets Na-kyung to confess what she knows about Jung-in’s death. An emergency board meeting is called to appoint Myung-hwa as the acting chair of Seorin Group. “Risky Romance” Episodes 13-14 7:45 p.m. Friday Jae-hwan feels pressured when he sees In-ah and Seung-joo getting closer. He dares not tell Sae-ra’s secret to Seung-joo. Episodes 15-16 7:45 p.m. Saturday Seung-joo is asked to perform surgery on Min-ki again, putting Seung-joo in agony. In-ah helps Seung-joo overcome his trauma and while doing so finds herself being drawn to him. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Finalists named for 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards