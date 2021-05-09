K-Drama: Heroic effort sends Kevin to the hospital on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 27

6:40 p.m. today

Kevin ends up in critical condition while trying to save Tae Yang. Hwa Young feels guilty about Kevin so she tends to him at the hospital.

Episode 28

7:45 p.m. today

Choon Ok wakes up in a hotel with a young man. Ae Ri feels threatened and schemes to set up a trap for the two.

“Taxi Driver”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

Seo Young-min, the latest victim of a violent crime, is hospitalized after “jumping” off a bridge. A charge Seo Young-min pressed against his former boss is dropped under suspicious circumstances. Do-ki must infiltrate U Data as an employee to get to the heart of the problem.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Do-ki successfully infiltrates U Data and manages to get promoted to the Strategic Planning Team. Park Yang-jin wants to test Do-ki’s excessive show of allegiance to him.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 57-58

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jung-min is determined to overcome this trial with Ji-eun, but Ji-eun feels guilty about deceiving him. Mi-ran becomes livid the more ­Se-hoon avoids her. Ji-eun deceives Myung-hwa by feigning a deal with her while simultaneously securing a promise from Moon-soo to rebuild Bisang Apparel. Meanwhile, Jung-min finds out that his dad has been using Ji-eun.

Episodes 59-60

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-eun confesses to Jung-min that she promised to break up with him in exchange for Bisang Apparel. Se-hoon and Myung-hwa conspire to expose the illegal transfer to Jung-min. ­Ji-eun is determined to bury Jung-min in her heart and Myung-hwa gets Na-kyung to confess what she knows about Jung-in’s death. An emergency board meeting is called to appoint Myung-hwa as the acting chair of Seorin Group.

“Risky Romance”

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jae-hwan feels pressured when he sees In-ah and Seung-joo getting closer. He dares not tell Sae-ra’s secret to Seung-joo.

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seung-joo is asked to perform surgery on Min-ki again, putting Seung-joo in agony. In-ah helps Seung-joo overcome his trauma and while doing so finds herself being drawn to him.

