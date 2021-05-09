Study by Hawaii researchers suggests expansion of taro farming could help save endangered Hawaiian stilts
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
A new study indicates that restoring wetland taro fields in certain areas in the state could increase Hawaiian stilt habitat by 171%. The stilts, known as aeo in Hawaiian, are one of four endangered waterbird species found in Kawainui Marsh.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
A new study indicates that restoring wetland taro fields in certain areas in the state could increase Hawaiian stilt habitat by 171%. The stilts, known as aeo in Hawaiian, are one of four endangered waterbird species found in Kawainui Marsh.