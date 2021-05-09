comscore Local fans celebrate Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s championship win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Local fans celebrate Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s championship win

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss hit the ball against BYU’s Davide Gardini (1) and Miki Jauhiainen (18) during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss hit the ball against BYU’s Davide Gardini (1) and Miki Jauhiainen (18) during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2010 “Aunties” Lauretta Sewake, left, Lenora Yagi and Florence Kim support the Hawaii volleyball teams and provide lei for players and coaches every home match. They are pictured cheering on the Rainbow Wahine at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2010

    “Aunties” Lauretta Sewake, left, Lenora Yagi and Florence Kim support the Hawaii volleyball teams and provide lei for players and coaches every home match. They are pictured cheering on the Rainbow Wahine at the Stan Sheriff Center.

On Saturday afternoon, Lauretta Sewake did what she has done for three decades of men’s volleyball matches. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 29 – April 2, 2021

Scroll Up